Not Sure What To Get With Your Lululemon Gift Card? Here Are 21 Shopping Editor-Approved Picks

If you adore lululemon and you got a gift card for Christmas or Hanukkah, you're in luck because there are some great end of year specials right now. There's no better way to end 2022 than with some shopping at lululemon, right? Lululemon has great items to shop all year long, whether you're working out or hanging out. Lululemon's pieces are thoughtfully designed with super-breathable fabrics that are incredibly soft and engineered to support all of your movements.
There are so many great styles to pick from, but if you need some guidance, shop these 21 shopping editor-approved picks from lululemon.
Lululemon Finds
lululemon In Alignment Bra Light Support, D–G Cups Online Only
This sports bra is specially designed to support D-G cups. It comes in seven colors and it has a devoted following, with one shopper raving, "This is the best bra for larger chests. I wear it as an everyday bra and it is so comfortable and soft! I just purchased another and will be looking to buy more in other colors, if they ever restock them. I am very happy with the style and fit! I usually wear a 36DDD and purchased a 36G and it fits perfectly!"
lululemon Textured Fleece Bucket Hat
Sherpa + a bucket hat = the most on-trend, must-have accessory that you need in your wardrobe. This hat comes in black and white.
lululemon Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag 2.5L
These fleece crossbody bags are a total must-have. They're chic, functional, and they're going to sell out fast.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
You can never have enough fleece, especially in the winter. Go hands-free with this trendy belt bag.
lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
This bag is designed for the person on the go. There's just enough space for your small essentials. You can rock this crossbody in green, grey, pink, or black.
lululemon Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
This zip-up jacket is made from buttery soft fabric and it's ventilated to provide great airflow when you're on the move. It's available in nine colors.
lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket
Sure, this jacket is a bit of a splurge, but if you're trying to avoid frigid temperatures, you need this puffer in your life. It comes in two colors.
lululemon lululemon Align T-Shirt
This top is weightless and next-level soft, designed with yoga in mind. It's available in 23 colors.
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra Light Support, C/D Cup Online Only
Skip the chafe when you wear this bra with seamless construction. Reach every yoga pose in this bra with convertible straps and soft fabric. A shopper said, "LOVE this bra! I wear it normally in addition to when I do yoga and low impact movements. Highly recommend. I wear a 36D normally and wear this in a 12."
lululemon Energy High-Neck Longline Tough Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Give your all with this high neck bra made from abrasion-resistant fabric. It comes in three colors. A fan of the bra reviewed, "I love this top, it's perfect for workouts and for casual wear. Love that I can wear it either way, but recommend another sports bra or regular underneath."
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches
Focus on your workout, not your leggings. These are made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric, called Everlux. It's super breathable and just what you need for a high intensity workout. There are 16 colors and prints to choose from.
lululemon Drysense Short Sleeve Shirt
Elevate your t-shirt collection with this performance style. It comes in 12 colors and it's made from super breathable fabric, that wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry.
lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short
These running shorts come in three lengths. This fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and sweat-wicking. These shorts stay put, no matter how intense your run is. There's also a zip-up pocket for your small essentials.
lululemon AirSupport Bra High Support, C–DDD Cups
The last thing you need to worry about while you're running is your chest. This lightweight, flexible sports bra is designed for running and high-impact activity for cup sizes ranging from C to DDD.
A shopper reviewed, "Best sports bra ever, I got my usual size 36DD and it fits great- kinda hard to put on- the support is 10/10."
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
InStill Tank Top
This tank is a true wardrobe essential. It's supportive, without being constrictive. It's super soft and you're going to want to live in this super stretchy, breathable tank top. Plus, it has a built-in bra for some additional support. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A shopper shared, "This tank fits great and I love the cut in the front. Can exercise in it and put it under jeans to dress it up."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are 13 colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
