RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Hints at a Possible Bravo Return With Dazzling Christmas Present

Watch : Brandi Glanville Weighs in on Lisa & Kathy DRAMA

Real Housewives fans may be getting a surprise Christmas gift.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville fueled rumors of her return to the Bravo reality series with a Tweet on Dec. 26. She shared a video of her hand opening to reveal none other than a dazzling diamond, captioned, "I love this Christmas present."

The tease sent Bravoholics into a frenzy, with many responding with excitement regarding Brandi's potential Bravo comeback. "I'm going to faint," wrote one fan, with another tweeting, "THE QUEEN OF BEVERLY HILLS IS BACK." Bravo has yet to announce RHOBH's official season 13 lineup.

This isn't the first time Brandi has hinted at a RHOBH return. Just before the holidays on Dec. 21, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram and Twitter, cryptically captioned, "Never gone for too long..see you soon."

Brandi—who will soon appear Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors—first joined RHOBH as a friend of the cast in season two and was upgraded to Housewife status for seasons three through five.