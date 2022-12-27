RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Hints at a Possible Bravo Return With Dazzling Christmas Present

Real Housewives fans may be getting a surprise Christmas gift.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville fueled rumors of her return to the Bravo reality series with a Tweet on Dec. 26. She shared a video of her hand opening to reveal none other than a dazzling diamond, captioned, "I love this Christmas present."
The tease sent Bravoholics into a frenzy, with many responding with excitement regarding Brandi's potential Bravo comeback. "I'm going to faint," wrote one fan, with another tweeting, "THE QUEEN OF BEVERLY HILLS IS BACK." Bravo has yet to announce RHOBH's official season 13 lineup.
This isn't the first time Brandi has hinted at a RHOBH return. Just before the holidays on Dec. 21, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram and Twitter, cryptically captioned, "Never gone for too long..see you soon."
Brandi—who will soon appear Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors—first joined RHOBH as a friend of the cast in season two and was upgraded to Housewife status for seasons three through five.
In June 2015, Bravo announced that Brandi, as well as original star Kim Richards, would not be returning for the series' sixth season.
"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season," Brandi wrote on Instagram at the time, confirming her departure. "The past 4 years have been amazing, a complete roller coaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo and for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show."
Since her RHOBH exit, she has made several guest appearances on the series over the years, as well as returned to the Real Housewives franchise for season two of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside fellow RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong.
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)