Is Cher Engaged to Alexander Edwards? Here’s the Truth

Watch : Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex

Save up all your tears: Cher's diamond ring from Alexander "A.E." Edwards is just a token of love.

On Christmas Day, the "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of the music producer holding a ring, tweeting, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

Now, a source is setting the record straight on the present, exclusively telling E! News "they are not engaged," and that the sparkler is "just a beautiful gift."

Cher's show-stopping Christmas gift from her boyfriend comes a little more than one month after the two were first spotted together during a cozy night out in West Hollywood. During the Nov. 2 outing, the two held hands as they made their way inside a restaurant.

Days later, the Grammy winner confirmed their budding romance when she tweeted a photo of Alexander—who shares 3-year-old son Slash with ex Amber Rose—captioning it with a red heart emoji. But the declaration of love didn't stop there.