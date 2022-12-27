Free People 85% Off Deals: Get $15 Skirts, $15 Dresses, $10 Bralettes, $25 Trousers and More Great Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Christmas and Hanukkah are over, but that doesn't mean the gifts have to stop. Treat yourself or your loved ones with some amazing deals from Free People.
For a limited time, you can get an EXTRA 50% discount on Free People sale styles, which includes items from FP Movement and other brands. The prices you see in the sale section are not final. Your additional discount will appear in your cart when you check out, no promo code needed. Depending on what you buy, you can save up to 85% on your purchase.
Not sure what to buy? Here are some standout finds from the Free People sale section.
Free People Deals
Free People Ray Cord Mini Skirt
This is a truly timeless style that you can wear during every season. Just add some tights, high boots, or knee socks during the cold weather to complete the ensemble. The Ray Cord Mini Skirt is available in four colors.
Free People Kristy Sweater Midi Dress
This is one of those "throw on a go" looks that we all need in our wardrobe. Even when there's no time to get ready, you'll look put together the instant you put on this halterneck sweater dress. Rock with heels or sneakers. You have lots of options with this one.
Free People Zoey Tapered Trousers
These trousers are the elevated staple you need in your wardrobe— in every single color. These high-rise pants are supremely flattering and they come green, beige, berry, and bright blue.
Free People Sarah Sweater Blazer
This style is part-sweater, part-blazer, and all fashion. You can get it in ivory and violet too.
Intimately Seams Right Bralette
This bralette is seamless, supportive, and incredibly comfortable.
Intimately FP x Cosabella Curvy Never Say Never Bra
I never thought that a lacy bralette would actually work for me. I'm embarrassed to admit that I teared up when I tried this on. Finally, a bralette that actually fits, provides ample support, and is incredibly fashionable. The cool thing about Cosabella is the size range. These are the first bralettes I found that can accomodate a large cup size and a small band. If that combination is familiar to you, you'll want one of these in every color. If not, this brand has many collections catering to different body types. They really thought of everything and I wish I had the budget to buy every single piece. So far, every single style has been a total home run for me.
Free People Charm Double V Ankle Boots
These leather booties are classically cool, yet eye-catching. These come black leather, black suede, light blue, and red suede.
FP Movement Searching For Something Parka
Bundle up in this durable, water-resistant parka. It has a hood and comfortable, oversized fit. There are two colors to choose from.
Free People Big Bow Cashmere Tank
Show the world that your presence is a present with this bow-adorned tank.
Free People Carmen Cardi
This is the perfect time to layer on the fuzzy essentials. This cardigan is equal parts elegant and cozy. You can easily dress it up or dress it down.
Free People Finely Maxi Cardi
You can never have too many cardigans and this one if the perfect length.
Free People Star-Crossed Lovers Vegan Straight-Leg Pants
Go sleek with these retro-inspired vegan leather pants, which come in three colors.
FP Movement In The Saddle Printed Tank and Endurance Printed Leggings
This tank is made from super breathable fabric and it will support you during medium-impact workouts. There's even a pair of matching leggings.
Looking for more great fashion deals? Check out these styles from Anthropologie.