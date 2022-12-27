Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter

Watch : Brittney Griner Breaks Her Silence Following Release From Russia

Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead.

The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year, was released on Dec. 8 in a prisoner swap that freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Now, nearly three weeks after Brittney's return to the U.S., Cherelle is reflecting on the moment she saw her wife for the first time in almost 10 months.

"I couldn't stop touching her face," Cherelle told People Dec. 27 of reuniting with the Phoenix Mercury star, who was arrested at arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport in February for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil. "I was like, 'Is this really you?' It did not feel real. It was chilling—and warm. I was just holding on tight. I couldn't let her go."