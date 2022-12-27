Kim Kardashian Details Daughter North West’s Incredible Talent

Watch : North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows

Much like dad Kanye West, it only takes North West four or five seconds to start rapping like no other.

Though their 9-year-old has long been a performer, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed, not only does North love to sing, but it turns out, she also has the musical ability that her dad has long been known for.

"The other day, we're just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics," Kim said during the Dec. 26 episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast. "And she just sits in the car...She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day she'll hear it and it'll be so cute."

The SKIMS founder—who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, with her ex—also noted that listening to her daughter's skillset has become quite the regular occurrence.

"That's our fun times, just driving around," she continued. "And she loves to blast music and just freestyle."