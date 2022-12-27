Reese Witherspoon Honors Director Jean-Marc Vallée One Year After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Reese Witherspoon is remembering her friend and collaborator, Jean-Marc Vallée.

The director, who worked with Witherspoon on Wild and Big Little Lies, died on Christmas Day in 2021. He was 58.

In honor of the heartbreaking anniversary, Witherspoon shared a picture of her and Vallée filming 2014's Wild together. "I miss you my friend," Witherspoon—who earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie—captioned the Instagram Story photo. "RIP Jean-Marc Vallée."

Vallée's rep previously confirmed to E! News that the filmmaker passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

"My heart is broken," Witherspoon tweeted in Dec. 2021 after news of his death first emerged. "My friend. I love you."

Meanwhile, fellow Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley wrote on her Instagram Story, "I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f--king god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure...one for the books. One I can wait to read & to watch when my time comes."