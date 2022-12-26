Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper and Gideon Are All Grown Up in New Photo

Watch : Neil Patrick Harris Details "Unfortunate Events" Season 2

Neil Patrick Harris is unveiling his most legendary family photo.

The Series of Unfortunate Events actor posted a new pic in honor of Christmas, showing him and husband David Burtka with their 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

The smiling family of four posed in festive pajamas in front of the Christmas tree at their New York home. Also front and center were their three dogs Ella, Gidget and Spike, who Neil held on his lap while sporting candy cane-print PJs, a white shirt and a Santa hat that read "Papa."

But that wasn't the only way they celebrated the season. Ahead of Christmas, David and Neil took their kids on a magical trip to Disneyland alongside couple Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann and their kids August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, 11.

"We had the greatest time bringing our close friends @therealmariskahargitay and #peterherman to @waltdisneyworld for the first time!!" David wrote on Instagram last week. "There is no better place for the holidays!"