Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch : Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford

Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever.

The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."

On Dec. 26, he responded by defending Billie's romance. "I want my sister to be happy and safe," Finneas said, "and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions."

Billie confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood artist back in October when they were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles during a dinner date night. More recently, Billie and Jesse celebrated the "bad guy" singer's 21st birthday with a Christmas-themed party, where the couple packed on the PDA.

As for how Finneas, 25, feels about it all, he just wants to be supportive. "Listen, as long as she's happy," he told E! News at a GQ event in November, "I'm happy."