Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever.
The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
On Dec. 26, he responded by defending Billie's romance. "I want my sister to be happy and safe," Finneas said, "and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions."
Billie confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood artist back in October when they were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles during a dinner date night. More recently, Billie and Jesse celebrated the "bad guy" singer's 21st birthday with a Christmas-themed party, where the couple packed on the PDA.
As for how Finneas, 25, feels about it all, he just wants to be supportive. "Listen, as long as she's happy," he told E! News at a GQ event in November, "I'm happy."
And Billie has said she is just that.
"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told Vanity Fair in an interview published Nov. 28. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."
Billie added, "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s--t."