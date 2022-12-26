See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal.
The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas.
In the stunning snapshot, Khloe dropped jaws in a red strapless Nicolas Jebran gown—while dripping in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds—as she held hands with True, who matched in a sweet red dress from LA ROXX with neutral Converse shoes and a red bow in her hair.
To complete the trio, Khloe carried her baby boy in her arms. For his rare photo op, he was dressed in a black onesie to mark his first holiday season.
"Merry Christmas," the 38-year-old wrote with hearts, to which Kim Kardashian replied, "My babies."
In another pic, Khloe and True had a mother-daughter moment. "My precious girl," Khloe captioned the photo, thanking the clothing brands for making their matching attire.
Khloe welcomed her son—whose name hasn't been publicly revealed—in July via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.
As of September, she and the NBA player were not on speaking terms, aside from "coordinating for the kids," a source told E! News at the time. However, Tristan made an appearance at the Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween festivities and later celebrated Thanksgiving doing criminal justice work with Kim.
Over the weekend, Khloe joined her sisters at Kourtney Kardashian's home for an iconic party on Christmas Eve, featuring candy galore, a performance from Sia and plenty of head-turning fashion moments.
But it was a simpler pleasure that really made Khloe's Christmas this year. "The pressure of not having to come up with an elf on the shelf set up is the only gift I needed today!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Merry Christmas everyone! And to all a great night!"
Keep scrolling to see all the festive photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.