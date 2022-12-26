A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall

HGTV star Christina Haack shared a glimpse at her Christmas Eve celebration spent with her kids Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3, alongside her husband Josh Hall. See the family snap.

Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays.

As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.

The glimpse into the reality star's festive celebration comes a little more than two weeks after she and Ant, who announced their split after two years of marriage in September 2020, reached a custody agreement regarding their son, Hudson. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News—filed by Christina's lawyer, but jointly approved by the pair—the former couple agreed to a holiday schedule. As far as Christmas goes, Hudson will be with the Christina on the Coast star from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day on even years (which of course, included this year), while Ant will get the same period during odd years. 

Christina Haack and Josh Hall: Romance Rewind

Instagram
Christina Haack

The HGTV star, who shares daughter Taylor, 12 and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead, celebrated a "wonderful Christmas Eve," with her three kids and husband Josh Hall.

Instagram
Brooke Shields

"My heart is full this Christmas," the model, who is mom to daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, who is mom to daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, shared a glimpse at the family's Christmas traditions, writing, "Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours."

Instagram
Heidi Klum

The model shared a photo of her family, wearing Santa hats and holiday-themed pajamas, in front of their Christmas tree.

Instagram
Hilary Swank

The pregnant star showed off her baby bump in front of the tree, writing, "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle  So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take."

Instagram
Britney Spears

Britney was zen on Christmas with husband Sam Asghari. "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way," he wrote on Instagram. "my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it."

Instagram
Halle Berry

The actress kept it casual with partner Van Hunt. As she captioned this selfie, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday!"

Instagram
Simu Liu

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu rang in the holidays at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's party.

Instagram
Diddy

The "Last Night" rapper shared a first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love, along with kids Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie in their Christmas family photo.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star shared a series of photos from the holiday spent with G Flip, writing, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way."

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

The actress shared a glimpse of herself sitting in front of her well-decorated tree on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Elton John

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all my wonderful fans," the singer captioned a Dec. 25 Instagram video of himself thanking his fans for their support. "Thanks for making 2022 my best year ever."

Instagram
Tyra Banks

The legendary model struck a few cute poses while celebrating the holidays, calling herself "Tyra Claus" for the season.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

The actress once again proved she cloned herself in a picture with her kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Instagram
Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe & Tennessee Toth

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas," Reese Witherspoon captioned a sweet snap of her kids, "and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

The dad of 11, with one on the way, celebrated the holiday with his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love.

Instagram
Al Roker

After leaving the hospital earlier this month, the Today weatherman is happy to be home with family: "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas."

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

"The Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," joked the daytime talk show host.

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host was feeling, as she put it, "merry merry."

Instagram
Mandy Moore

The singer-actress celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two. "From our family to yours," she captioned the sweet snap of her with husband Taylor Goldsmith and sons Gus, 22 months, and Ozzie, 2 months. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!"

 

Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer shared a kiss with boyfriend Jutes.

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The longtime couple smiled for a selfie while celebrating Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas treated her and Nick Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe to a midnight sleigh ride.

Instagram
Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live alum and his sister Casey Davidson sat courtside at the Knicks game Dec. 25.

Instagram
Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa

Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way," the pregnant Selling Sunset star wrote. "There's nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family."

 
Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum snuggled up on the couch with husband Christopher French and daughter Jupiter.

Instagram
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star snuggled up in bed with Malcolm McRae. "Merry Christmas to all you filthy animals," she wrote, "from our home to yours."

Instagram
Sadie Robertson

As the Duck Dynasty star wrote, "a very very merry Christmas Eve."

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Happy Everything!!!" wrote the actress.

Instagram
Sterling K. Brown

"From our family to yours…Merry Christmas, Peeps!" wrote the This Is Us alum. "May your day be filled with laughter, love, and light! Namaste #merrychristmas #happyhanukkah #happykwanzaa and anything else I may have forgotten!"

