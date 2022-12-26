Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Diddy got into the Christmas spirit by sharing a sweet photo of himself celebrating the holiday alongside his six kids, including his newborn daughter, Love. See the festive family pic.

It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays.

On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love Sean Combs.

(As a refresher, Diddy also shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. The Grammy winner also raised Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter).

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" he wrote alongside a pair of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, featuring everyone wearing matching pajamas. "LOVE."

The festive family photo comes just a little more than two weeks after the entrepreneur, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, announced that he recently welcomed a daughter named after him.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted on Dec. 10. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

But Diddy isn't the only celeb getting into the Christmas spirit. Keep reading to see how more of your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays...

Instagram
Diddy

The "Last Night" rapper shared a first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love, along with kids Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie in their Christmas family photo.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

The actress once again proved she cloned herself in a picture with her kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Instagram
Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe & Tennessee Toth

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas," Reese Witherspoon captioned a sweet snap of her kids, "and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

The dad of 11, with one on the way, celebrated the holiday with his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love.

Instagram
Al Roker

After leaving the hospital earlier this month, the Today weatherman is happy to be home with family: "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas."

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

"The Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," joked the daytime talk show host.

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host was feeling, as she put it, "merry merry."

Instagram
Mandy Moore

The singer-actress celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two. "From our family to yours," she captioned the sweet snap of her with husband Taylor Goldsmith and sons Gus, 22 months, and Ozzie, 2 months. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!"

 

Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer shared a kiss with boyfriend Jutes.

Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The longtime couple smiled for a selfie while celebrating Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas treated her and Nick Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe to a midnight sleigh ride.

Instagram
Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live alum and his sister Casey Davidson sat courtside at the Knicks game Dec. 25.

Instagram
Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa

Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way," the pregnant Selling Sunset star wrote. "There's nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family."

 
Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum snuggled up on the couch with husband Christopher French and daughter Jupiter.

Instagram
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star snuggled up in bed with Malcolm McRae. "Merry Christmas to all you filthy animals," she wrote, "from our home to yours."

Instagram
Sadie Robertson

As the Duck Dynasty star wrote, "a very very merry Christmas Eve."

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Happy Everything!!!" wrote the actress.

Instagram
Sterling K. Brown

"From our family to yours…Merry Christmas, Peeps!" wrote the This Is Us alum. "May your day be filled with laughter, love, and light! Namaste #merrychristmas #happyhanukkah #happykwanzaa and anything else I may have forgotten!"

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

"Wishing you and yours," the actress shared, "the loveliest of holidays!"

Instagram
Matthew McConaughey

"tree-work," he captioned this hilarious shot of him setting up for Christmas.

Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager

"Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas," the Today show host wrote. "So happy to be with our dearest loves."

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"I got what I wanted this Christmas," the designer captioned a shot of her cuddled up on her husband's lap.

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore star's kids were certainly in the spirit of the holidays as they unwrapped their gifts.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan poses next to husband Bader Shammas in a festive selfie for Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum gathered all her pets under the Christmas tree.

11:11 Media/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton

Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's holiday party. 

Instagram
Heather Dubrow

"Hanukkah 2022!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "Always so amazing with friends and family , great food , dreidel wars and especially nice to have the twins home !!! #channukah #hanukkah #dreidel." 

Instagram
Craig Melvin

"Can we give a shout out to Mrs. Claus??!!" Lindsay Czarniak wrote on Instagram. "No doubt, she is the glue that makes the magic happen. So grateful for one of our favorite traditions of the season - hopping aboard the Polar Express in Essex, CT." 

Instagram
Lance Bass

"Happy Chanukah!!!" the singer shared on Instagram when celebrating with his family. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"Happy Hanukkah from my family to yours," the Watch What Happens Live host shared

