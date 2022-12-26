UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The MMA world has taken a hit.

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died Dec. 22 at age 45. According to the organization, his cause of death is from presumed heart complications while he was at work. Bonnar is survived by his wife Andrea Brown and their son Griffin Brandon.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement Dec. 24. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

Those fans fell in love with Bonnar back in 2005 during the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. His face-off against Griffin in the season one finale quickly became known as one of the greatest fights of all time—and helped launch UFC into the mainstream.