Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey

Pete Davidson treated his sister Casey Davidson to Knicks tickets this Christmas. Take a look at their courtside outing, which comes almost a month after his sideline date with Emily Ratajkowski.

In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game. 

On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)

While Pete wore green sunglasses, jeans and a black hoodie, Casey looked effortlessly chic in leather pants, a gray cardigan, gold hoop earrings and Converse sneakers. As she captioned a sweet selfie on the duo, "Merry."

And while it's not news that the comedian has become a courtside staple at MSG, he does often make headlines when he appears on the sidelines. Take, for instance, last month when he attended the Knicks vs. Grizzlies game with Emily Ratajkowski, with the two even appearing on the Jumbotron together. 

Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home

"They sounded like they were having a great time," Jordin Sparks, who sat next to the duo, exclusively told E! News. "From what I heard, they were laughing...So, I think it's off to a good start."

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Indeed, at the time, Pete and Emily had gone on a handful of dates and were exploring their budding romance. "They have been in nonstop communication," an insider told E!. "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive."

As for where they stand today? That's a bit more complicated.

After all, earlier this week, the model was seen sharing a kiss with designer Jack Greer. Plus, the 31-year-old, who split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, recently downloaded dating apps.

"I was like, 'f--k it,'" she said on her podcast, High Low. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

