ABC News Executive Producer Dax Tejera Dead At 37 After Heart Attack

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The news world is mourning one of its own.

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of the ABC News' This Week With George Stephanopoulos, died on Dec. 23 at age 37 after suffering a heart attack, network president Kim Godwin confirmed in a memo to staff. He is survived by his wife Veronica and their two daughters Sofia, 2, and Ella, 5 months.

"As EP of This Week with George Stephanopoulos Dax's energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning," Godwin wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "That same love was extended to his precious girls."

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple's two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family," she continued. "On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another."

Shortly after the devastating news was shared, Tejera's colleagues took to social media to honor their friend.