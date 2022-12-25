Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet

Watch : Kardashians Hosting Christmas Parties: Holiday CHEER & CHAOS!

Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?

Partygoers—like Kim Kardashian, North West, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Penelope Disick, Kendall Jenner and many more—were treated to seemingly endless sweets, including donuts, chocolate covered pretzels, caramel apples, gingerbread cookies, candy canes and a cart of See's Candies. Or, as it was perfectly renamed, KardashSEE'sian Kandies.

Plus, musical guest Sia performed "Chandelier" from inside a life-size, see-through gift box. And later, the Aussie superstar was joined by none other than North (wearing a chic suit) for a performance of "Snowman." As Khloe captioned a clip of the duo, "We love you @siamusic."