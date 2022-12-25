Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet

Kourtney Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve party featured a performance by Sia and North West, a visit from Santa and iconic fashion from Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?

Partygoers—like Kim Kardashian, North West, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Penelope Disick, Kendall Jenner and many more—were treated to seemingly endless sweets, including donuts, chocolate covered pretzels, caramel apples, gingerbread cookies, candy canes and a cart of See's Candies. Or, as it was perfectly renamed, KardashSEE'sian Kandies.

Plus, musical guest Sia performed "Chandelier" from inside a life-size, see-through gift box. And later, the Aussie superstar was joined by none other than North (wearing a chic suit) for a performance of "Snowman." As Khloe captioned a clip of the duo, "We love you @siamusic."

photos
Everything That Happened in the Kardashian-Jenner Universe in 2022

As for the fashion? Each family member stunned from head to mistletoe. Kim rocked a silver sequin dress as Khloe slipped into a gorgeous red gown. Staying on theme, Kendall dropped jaws in a red sequin dress by Valentino. 

Meanwhile, Kylie went for old Hollywood glamour in a champagne Mugler piece with a thigh-high slit. "Naughty," she captioned her Instagram, "or nice?" Of course, daughter Stormi, 4, matched in a one-shoulder ballgown.

They weren't the only ones to coordinate, either. While the Poosh founder wore a white gown that featured a cropped top and sheer bottom, Penelope, 10, picked a piece of the same hue that boasted a puffy skirt.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling for every moment inside the epic party...

