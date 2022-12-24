How King Charles III's Christmas Address Pays Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title

King Charles III has picked an important location for his Christmas address.

The British monarch, 74, has filmed his first-ever holiday speech as King of the United Kingdom and with it has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, King Charles has chosen to give the annual well wish from St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a location "which has unique Royal associations," according to the Royal Family Twitter account.

"Royal weddings and funerals have taken place here," the Dec. 24 message continued. "Most recently The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in September."

The account further highlighted that the chapel is a notable "place of worship for the Royal Family," as they've "hosted a number of Royal Maundy services at which special Maundy money is distributed to local pensioners to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper."

While fans of the Windsors may know the sanctuary as the location for Prince Harry's May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's October 2018 nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, the chapel is most recently known as the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence. She was 96 years old.