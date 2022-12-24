We're All Alright After Checking In With the Cast of That '70s Show

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Get ready to head back to Point Place.

Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman residence, where Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are enjoying retirement. But they'll soon find their basement full again, as their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has decided to spend the summer with them.

Though That '90s Show follows a new group of Point Place teens—played by Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos and Mace Coronel—some familiar faces are set to appear, including OG That '70s Show stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

Even Tommy Chong, who played local stoner Leo, is going to make an appearance. He told the Dark Mark podcast in May, "They gave me a call and I did my part. They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."