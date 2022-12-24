Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here

Celebrate the holiday season with a first look at Outlander season seven. Plus, find out the premiere date.

You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach."

Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until summer 2023. And the wait will certainly feel like a droughtlander, as the new teaser hints that drama is coming for Fraser's Ridge. But what's new there?

The footage not only shows Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and other residents of the region collecting water to seemingly put out a fire, but the time traveling nurse's fate is also in question, as she's spotted with a noose around her neck.

We highly doubt that a hanging will take out Claire, but that's because Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) previously found a newspaper article that revealed how Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) meet their maker: In a deadly fire. So, it makes it all the more chilling that Jamie narrates in the teaser, "I had another dream. There was a light around ye. But it wasna candlelight, nor firelight. I thought, now that must be what electric light is like."

Of course, Jamie has a more optimistic spin on the dream, adding, "I dream of the past. Why would I not dream of the future?"

The teaser also shows Brianna giving birth, a funeral processional and the posting of the Declaration of Independence. Again, a lot is happening at Fraser's Ridge.

For other notable 2023 premiere dates, keep reading:

Trae Patton/NBC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars (NBC) - Jan. 2

Gear up for an all-star season of America's Got Talent, premiering Jan. 2.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - Jan. 2

Head back to paradise when the new season of Fantasy Island premieres Jan. 2.

ABC
Will Trent (ABC) - Jan. 3

Based on Karin Slaughter's book series of the same name, Will Trent tells the story of a special agent who uses his troubled past to help him with his cases.

FOX
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox) - Jan. 4

Described as Fox's ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will show celebrities as they endure challenges built for the actual special forces.

Discovery
1000LB Best Friends (TLC) - Jan. 4

BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return for a new season of 1000LB Best Friends.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) - Jan. 5

Welcome back, Peach! Ginny & Georgia season two returns in the new year.

Shane Mahood/FOX
Alert (Fox) - Jan. 8

Go inside Los Angeles' missing persons unit when Alert hits Fox in January.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Mayfair Witches (AMC+) - Jan. 8

Anne Rice's universe expands with Mayfair Witches.

Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS) - Jan. 8

Miss Scarlet and the Duke makes its PBS debut Jan. 8.

FOX
Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox) - Jan. 11

Name That Tune gets a celebrity twist when the new season premieres Jan. 11.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Jan. 12

Dust off your ax, Vikings: Valhalla returns Jan. 12.

Netflix
Break Point (Netflix) - Jan. 13

From the producers of Drive to Survive, the docuseries Break Point follows a new generation of tennis pros as they compete on the ATP tour.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Hunters (Prime Video) - Jan. 13

The hunt is over. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters will debut its second and final season Jan. 13.

AppleTV+
Servant (Apple TV+) - Jan. 13

Servant's fourth and final season will hit Apple TV+ on Jan. 13.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) - Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown returns with a new season Jan. 15.

Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME
Your Honor (Showtime) - Jan. 15

Your Honor heads back to Showtime for its second and final season.

Liane Hentscher/HBO
The Last of Us (HBO) - Jan. 15

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us will premiere Jan. 15.

TBS
Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS) - Jan. 16

Check out the latest Miracle Workers chapter, titled Miracle Workers: End Times.

Jordin Althaus/FOX
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - Jan. 17

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to Fox with a new season this winter.

Discovery
1000LB Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 17

Get an update on Tammy and Amy's respective journeys when 1000LB Sisters returns in January.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 17

A reboot of the sitcom Night Court is heading to NBC in 2023.

Netflix
That '90s Show (Netflix) - Jan. 19

Hello, Wisconsin! That '90s Show arrives on Netflix Jan. 19.

Netflix
Bling Empire: New York (Netflix) - Jan. 20

Dorothy Wang brings the bling to a new city!

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Accused (Fox) - Jan. 22

Brace yourselves for Fox's newest drama Accused, which tells 15 different stories about crime and punishment.

Discovery
Darcey & Stacey (TLC) - Jan. 23

Catch up with Darcey and Stacey when their TLC series returns Jan. 23.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 23

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor arrives in the New Year.

Discovery
Extreme Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 23

Extreme Sisters is back! Catch the new season Jan. 23.

Hulu
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) - Jan 24

Season two will be legen—wait for it—dary.

Instagram
I Am Jazz (TLC) - Jan. 24

I Am Jazz returns with a new season in the new year.

NBC
American Auto (NBC) - Jan. 24

The NBC comedy returns for a second season this January.

