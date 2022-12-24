Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry

Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year.

Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.

"I'm more into experiences," Jenna told Hoda Kotb on the Dec. 22 episode of Today. "I like the fun trip or concert or whatever it is."

One experience this family can't say no to is visiting Santa. But when discussing the topic of disappointment around the holidays, Jenna developed a rule that may be beneficial to other parents.

"It's all about expectation," she said. "We got to go see Santa and sit on his lap and see Mrs. Clause and Henry said, ‘Should the kids write a list?' and I'm like, ‘No, because I don't want them to think that Santa is definitely going to bring all 10 presents.'"