Lady A's Charles Kelley Details Personal Struggle With Addiction in New Single "As Far As You Could"

Watch : Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey

Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol.

On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track is a ballad about the country singer's public decision to stop drinking and begin treatment.

"For me, the biggest word I've been holding on to is gratitude, not pride," Charles said in a press release. "I'm grateful. I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about."

"Some days are hard, but the good so outweighs those bad moments," the 41-year-old Georgia native continued. "There's some beauty in all this and I've had time to reflect, time to get healthy, time to write. I've probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song."

Co-written and produced alongside Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbin, the song includes a reflective chorus where Charles sings about putting an end to a not-so-healthy habit.