Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela in Must-See Video

Lupita Nyong'o has love on the brain this holiday season.

On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media.

"We just click!" Lupita, 39, wrote on Instagram. "@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid."

Selema, who is a TV host and designer, also confirmed the romance with his own post, writing, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. #outkickedthecoverage." See the video here.

In the couple's Instagram debut, set to Iniko's song "The King's Affirmation – Chill Mix," Lupita and Selema snapped back and forth while changing into various outfits. The confirmation quickly received excitement from close friends including Aisha Tyler, Carey Hart and Ava DuVernay.

"LOVE WINSSSSS," Elaine Welteroth wrote in the comments section. "And that's that on that! Love you both to the moon."

Janelle Monáe said she was "obsessed" with the hard launch while Kehlani simply wrote, "Woooooowwwww I LOVE THISSSSSSS BROOOO."