Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist.

Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22.

His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."

E! News has reached out to Big Scarr's rep for comment and hasn't heard back. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the case is an ongoing death investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

Big Scarr was a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and was recently named on the 2022 XXL Freshman List. During his career, the rapper collaborated with Offset and worked with Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith on the hit single "SolcyBozy."