Shop the Bold Jewelry Trend That Has Been All Over the Internet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This viral jewelry trend is a conversation starter, to say the least.
Whether you prefer dainty jewelry or love a maximalist accessory moment, you've probably seen some rendition of a heart pendant necklace somewhere on the internet lately. Heart pendant necklaces are no new phenomenon, but when you turn them into statement pieces like the ones included in this roundup, you get one of the coolest emerging trends of the season. From colorful pendants to crystal-embellished chokers, heart pendant necklaces have been worn by fashionistas, content creators, models and celebs, anywhere and everywhere. With these nine necklaces at different price points, everyone can— and most definitely should— get in on the hottest jewelry trend flooding our social media feeds.
Read on to shop some of our favorite styles of the statement necklace trend.
Heartthrob Necklace
We simply love this Heartthrob Necklace by BONBONWHIMS. It's the perfect statement necklace that has been flooding everyone's Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards. You can choose the attention-grabbing heart locket in silver or gold, and with a pink, white or brown leather cord.
Mondo Mondo Gold Tropicana Necklace
The Gold Tropicana Necklace by Mondo Mondo seriously does all the talking. It's a fashion-forward look that can definitely be worn on its own or paired with other gold chains if you're feeling up for experimentation. The bejeweled hammered graphic pendant is simply stunning.
Silvia Icon Pendant Cord Necklace
If we're talking about making a statement, this pendant cord necklace from Urban Outfitters will do exactly that! It's an affordable option for the bold trend— a total one-of-a-kind style.
La Manso White Heart Of The Ocean Necklace
This beaded faux pearl necklace comes with a vibrant blue heart-shaped pendant. The cool, trendy and playful take on the trend is currently on sale for $53 from SSENSE.
Safsafsu SSENSE Exclusive Gold Eden Love Necklace
This Safsafsu SSENSE exclusive necklace is filled with a whole lotta love. The mixture of a cable and curb chain gives the piece an edgy feel, and the textured graphic pendant with a green crystal is beautiful.
Signature Heart Pendant Necklace
Coach has made such a trendy comeback in recent years, so it's no wonder they're in on the statement heart pendant jewelry trend. This resin heart pendant necklace on an adjustable gold chain is embellished with crystals and the classic Coach logo.
Midnight Heart of Gold Necklace
If there's one thing jewelry label NOTTE knows, it's how to make jewelry fun, this Midnight Heart of Gold Necklace a prime example of that fact. Made with natural Black Onyx and Black Obsidian, this necklace is such a cool piece to add to your collection. Plus, that heart pendant is just perfect.
Bluemarine Gold Heart Choker
If you're looking to splurge on the statement necklace trend, this Bluemarine Gold Heart Choker is such a stunning way to go. The crystal-embellished necklace is finished off with a bold gold heart pendant. This is the perfect piece to elevate any outfit.
Valentina Corded Heart Necklace
This vintage-inspired cord necklace with a bold silver heart pendant is such a showstopper. The cord is adjustable, so you can wear it at different lengths. For just $17, the necklace is totally outstanding.
While you're here, you need to check out our roundup of the cutest personalized jewelry at different price points.