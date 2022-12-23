YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

We are liking and subscribing to this wedding news.

YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22.

For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name Jenna Mourey) donning a wedding dress with lace detailing. Holding her hand, Julien wore a suit complete with a bolo tie and flowers pinned at the lapel.

In another photo, Jenna and Julien cheerfully posed alongside Jenna's chihuahua Marbles, who she adopted in 2008, as he sat on a stroller with his head poking out of the seat. Other snapshots from the romantic day included the couple's other dogs joining in on the celebrations, a car signed "Just Married" and a candid photo of Julien rocking sunglasses and a veil.

Summing up the ceremony, Julien captioned the slideshow, "married otters <3."