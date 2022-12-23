LaNisha Cole Calls Out "Nasty" Comments About Nick Cannon’s Large Family

LaNisha Cole has decided to call out the critics.
The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, fired back at those who have criticized her and Nick's blended family.
"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages.. I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she wrote in a message shared to Instagram Dec. 21. "Yes I've made mistakes. Yes I've put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak. But I'm choosing to do better."
Noting that there are many things not shown and much she wishes to one day share, LaNisha called an end to the comments about her presence in Nick's family tree.
"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she added. "I wouldn't change a single thing about my journey because I'm in a beautiful place now."
The model also encouraged the haters to "make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know."
"Get out of the toxic comment sections on social media," she wrote. "It's not real life."
E! News has reached out to Nick's rep for comment, but has not heard back.
While LaNisha responded to the online judgement, she is not the only one in Nick's familial circle to speak out against those who criticize her.
Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Nick, came to her side after an Instagram user asked Bre if she feels bad for LaNisha, who "seems embarrassed."
"We ALL get it," Bre wrote back in an IG comment reposted to her Dec. 22 Instagram Story. "Some choose to engage and acknowledge others do not. As for ‘embarrassed' she has never said that so you shouldn't put words in her mouth."
Bre noted that comments can hurt even if they're untrue, and said their situation is unique and very public.
"You have no idea what it's like to be attacked constantly and the kind of evil things people say to us," she wrote. "She hurting she's overwhelmed and I'm sure learning how to process and move through this while keeping her peace."
But Bre's words did not stop there. She paired this message with more to say on the matter surrounding the mothers who share children with Nick.
"I have respect for all women involved," Bre wrote on her Story. "I love my child I love Nick and I will love and embrace every sibling and even mommy involved."
Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 1-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. In 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott's son Zen passed away at 5 months old due to brain cancer. Nick and Alyssa are currently expecting their second child together—Nick's 12th.