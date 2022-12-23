Amazon Kitchen Products Under $50 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better feeling than having someone ask you where you bought something, and being able to respond, "I got it from Amazon for such a good price!"
This guide to all the Amazon kitchen products that look way more expensive than they are will have you hearing that question and providing that answer over and over again. From all-in-one pans in the cutest colors to retro-designed blenders and French Press espresso and tea makers, this roundup has some functional and fashion-forward kitchen products you need in your life.
Read on to shop all our Amazon kitchen product faves!
Utopia Kitchen 34 Ounce French Press Espresso and Tea Maker with Triple Filters
This French Press espresso and tea maker is durable, quick and easy to use. One review shares, "Great for coffee. Keeps the grounds held down and not in your cup. Easy to clean. I've used it for about 2 months and have no issues."
Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw 8pcs Set
These glasses are great for your morning iced coffees, teas, water or whatever else your beverage of choice is. One Amazon reviewer writes, "Love using these cups. Look great, very sturdy and don't feel delicate or easily breakable. Love the matching lids as well. Perfect for drinking outside and without fear of anything falling or flying into your cup."
Blue Agate Coasters Set of 4
Why have a boring set of coasters when you could have this set of blue agate coasters? They're so pretty, vibrant and high quality.
Personal Blender, REDMOND Powerful Smoothie Blender
This blender is pretty in pink with a cute retro design. It's also currently on sale for $40, and one review writes, "I love this little blender, I have a Ninja also so I don't need to to blend big things, but I use it for morning smoothies and grinding my coffee, things like that. It works great."
Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This multi-purpose immersion hand blender does it all, and with over 43,000 positive ratings, you know you need to check it out. One reviewer shares, "Great immersion blender for the value. Works well to make yummy thick soup out of vegetables. Looking forward to trying to make frozen yogurts and ice cream and lattes with the attachment"
Joined Cheese Grater with Container
This grater comes with three different grating surfaces, a removable non-slip base, two different measurement units, a thick and comfortable handle and an additional vegetable peeler. Plus, it's such a sleek cooking gadget that would look great in any kitchen.
Hiware 35 Oz Glass Carafe with Stainless Steel Silicone Flip-top Lid - Glass Water Pitcher Fridge Ice Tea Maker
The simple design of this glass carafe with a stainless steel flip-top lid will make it look perfect on your countertop. It's beautiful and totally functional, and is made with a floating lid that keeps liquids from spilling.
Brass/Gold Cooking Utensils Set for Modern Cooking and Serving - 5 PC
Elevate your utensil game with this modern cooking and serving set. They'll look super cute on your counter, and you'll also be cooking up your favorite meals in style.
COSORI Electric Kettle for Boiling Water
This electric kettle is super sleek and fast-working, with over 18,600 positive reviews on Amazon. One user shares, "I purchased this almost 2 years ago. It still looks great and works like a charm! It heats the water super fast! It is a cinch to clean up."
Striated 8 x 12 Inch Glass Cutting Board Set by Clever Chef - 4 Pack, Non-Slip, Shatter-Resistant, and Durable
Upgrade your cutting board game with these shatter-resistant and non-slip glass cutting boards. One review shares, "I worried before buying this - are the feet going to stay on, will the glass break, can they really be useful as cutting boards? After owning them for a year and a half, I can assuredly say, this was one of my best purchases!"
5 Beautiful Rose Gold Knives with Knife Block
Talk about sleek! This rose gold knife set with a clear acrylic knife block will look so elegant on your countertop. One review shares, "I didn't think they would be sharp, but they are. A beautiful addition to my kitchen."
Goodful All-in-One Pan
This all-in-one pan is functional and sleek, and currently on sale for $56. It reduces clutter space because it acts as a frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet nd braiser... let us catch our breath real quick.
One review raves, "I use this product for every day cooking, since my purchased it's the only pan I use. Love it. Highly recommended it."
Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 2 Aerating Wine Glasses
If you find yourself knocking over wine glasses every now and then, you need these aerating wine glasses that look super sleek and chic and work so well.