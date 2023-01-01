Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Free People Jackets, Levi's Jeans, Longchamp Tote Bags & More Starting at $5

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2022 has finally come to a close, which means it's time to indulge in some retail therapy as we get into the new year. Why not take advantage of some sales while doing it?
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is officially live, which means you can shop some incredible deals on designer brands like Longchamp, Levi's, Alo, AGOLDE and so much more. Whether you're looking to add some must-have pieces to your wardrobe or indulge in a little something-something for yourself, this Nordstrom sale has everything you could envision and more.
Don't know where to start your shopping? This roundup of the best fashion deals from Nordstrom will help you get started!
Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
These Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans are a classic. You can pair them with so many different top options and dress them up or down with heels, loafers, sneakers and more. Did we mention they're on sale for under $50?
AGOLDE Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans
These AGOLDE crisscross jeans are so versatile. You can wear them with a shimmering bodysuit and some heels for a night out, or a chunky knit sweater and some platform loafers for a trendy office look. The jeans are on sale for over $100, too!
Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings
When a pair of Alo leggings are on sale, we're going to jump at the occasion. You can snag this burnt orange pair for $59 and wear it to your workout classes and the coffee shop— or even just the latter.
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Cashmere on sale is always a must-have, like this v-neck sweater that comes in so many different colors. Pair the plush sweater with a slip skirt, jeans or leather pants and accessorize to your heart's desire.
Open Edit Two-Button Rib Cardigan
Who said cardigans can't be trendy? This Open Edit button-up cardigan is such a stylish piece that you can wear on its own or layer over tank tops and bralettes.
BP. Stretch Organic Cotton Camisole
There are so many must-have basic pieces on sale right now at unbeatable prices, like this camisole from BP. that is currently only $9. Stock up on all the colors and layer it under sweaters, jackets, hoodies and more.
Treasure & Bond Off the Shoulder Cotton Blend Sweater
This off the shoulder sweater comes in so many different colors and will keep you super stylish and warm throughout the chillier days. Pair it with leather pants and some heeled boots for a chic evening outfit.
Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
This fleece shacket from Free People is a great casual outerwear piece that you can layer over sweaters, bodysuits and more. It comes in so many colors, too!
UGG Lenny Robe
You can literally never have too much loungewear, and this UGG robe is proof of that. The ultra plush and comfy robe is currently on sale in both black and cloudy grey for $78 instead of $148.
Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote
The Longchamp shoulder tote bag is a must-have! It's currently on sale in three different colors, so get the chic bag while you can.
Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Get comfy and cozy this winter with this pajama set that comes in so many different colors. You can snag the grey one for $34 instead of the usual $75 price tag.
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
A faux leather biker jacket is such a cool and edgy piece to add to your wardrobe. And, this one from Topshop is currently on sale for just $33, which is a pretty amazing deal if you ask us.
Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt
A crewneck sweatshirt, but make it chic. This Zella pocket sweatshirt is perfect for those who basically live in loungewear.
