Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Puffer Coats, Longchamp Tote Bags & More for as Low as $12

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You've almost made it through the holiday season, which means it's time to indulge in some retail therapy. And why not take advantage of some sales while doing it?
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is officially live, which means you can shop some incredible deals on designer brands like Longchamp, UGG and so much more. Whether you're looking to add some must-have pieces to your wardrobe or indulge in a little something-something for yourself, this Nordstrom sale has everything you could envision and more.
Don't know where to start your shopping? This roundup of the best fashion deals from Nordstrom will help you get started!
Treasure & Bond Off the Shoulder Cotton Blend Sweater
This off the shoulder sweater comes in so many different colors and will keep you super stylish and warm throughout the chillier days. Pair it with leather pants and some heeled boots for a chic evening outfit.
Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
This fleece shacket from Free People is a great casual outerwear piece that you can layer over sweaters, bodysuits and more. It comes in so many colors, too!
UGG Lenny Robe
You can literally never have too much loungewear, and this UGG robe is proof of that. The ultra plush and comfy robe is currently on sale in both black and cloudy grey for $78 instead of $148.
Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote
The Longchamp shoulder tote bag is a must-have! It's currently on sale in three different colors, so get the chic bag while you can.
Avec Le Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat
This Avec Le Filles puffer jacket will become a winter favorite. Pair it with jeans and a sweater for a cute and toasty look. It's on sale for $60 instead of the usual $149 price tag.
Boxy Cotton & Wool Turtleneck Sweater
This oversize turtleneck sweater from Nordstrom is being added to my cart immediately. I mean, it's simply the perfect sweater for the winter, and it's on sale!
Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Get comfy and cozy this winter with this pajama set that comes in so many different colors. You can snag the grey one for $34 instead of the usual $75 price tag.
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
A faux leather biker jacket is such a cool and edgy piece to add to your wardrobe. And, this one from Topshop is currently on sale for just $33, which is a pretty amazing deal if you ask us.
Topshop Waffle Knit Crop Cardigan
This waffle knit crop cardigan from Topshop is super cute, and a perfect winter layering piece. Pair it with leather pants and some heeled boots for a chic evening outfit.
Everyday Plus 6-Pack Cushioned Low Socks
Who wouldn't want Nike socks, especially when they're on sale? They're thick, comfortable and the perfect everyday sock that won't slip and slide.
Zella Luxe Pocket Sweatshirt
A crewneck sweatshirt, but make it chic. This Zella pocket sweatshirt is perfect for those who basically live in loungewear.
UGG Dakota Slipper
Snag some warm and comfy UGG slippers on sale, like these UGG Dakota Slippers in chocolate brown. They're perfect to keep you toasty around the house.
Madewell Neale Straight Leg Pants
These plaid pants are so versatile. Whether you're in need of some new pants for the office, a fashion-forward everyday pant or anything in between, these Madewell trousers are perfect.
Looking to shop more amazing deals? Check out Anthropologie's end of year sale!