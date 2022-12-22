See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo

Watch : Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt

Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation.

The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah.

In the family portrait, Kendra—who shares her children with ex-husband Hank Baskett—is seated on a bench next to Hank Jr. and Alijah, while palm trees and a crystal blue ocean complete the backdrop. The 37-year-old also dropped other glimpses into their getaway, which included whale sightings, beach-side views from a restaurant and a gorgeous sunset.

She captioned her Dec. 20 Instagram slideshow: "Happy Holidays."

Kendra's fun in the sun comes after a year of grinding on her real estate career and launching season two of Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+.

As for her dating life, Kendra, who finalized her divorce from Hank in 2019, told E! News in April that she didn't have her eyes set on finding someone new just yet.