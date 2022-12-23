Charlie Cox Explains How Daredevil's New Home Will Change the Tone

Watch : How Well Did She-Hulk Stars Know Their Marvel History?

Even superheroes have to adapt sometimes.

Charlie Cox is gearing up to reprise his role as Daredevil (a.k.a. Matthew Murdock) in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, which starts production in early 2023.

Cox—who played the attorney by day, vigilante by night on three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil from 2015 to 2018—understands that the new series must be wholly unique in order to justify its existence.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different," he told NME Dec. 22."Otherwise why are we doing it?"

Following his cameos as Daredevil in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox knows that a shift from Netflix to Disney+ will also likely mean a major shift in tone for Daredevil himself.

"My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," he admitted. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."