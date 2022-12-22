Why Chase Chrisley Stayed Silent on Parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentence—Until Now

Chase Chrisley had his reasons for keeping a tight lip.
One month after his parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison, the Growing Up Chrisley star is finally speaking out.
"I don't owe the public an explanation," Chase said during the Dec. 20 episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, "I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love."
Rather, Chase, who got engaged to Emmy Medders in October, is focused on maintaining solace for himself and his inner circle behind closed doors.
"I have to make sure that I'm good, so that I can be good for Emmy," he told his sister Savannah Chrisley. "I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones. That's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram. I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes, and that's gonna pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."
But just because Chase has withheld his feelings, doesn't mean he doesn't have strong ones towards his parent's fate. "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation," he said, "but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."
Now, he is at a place where he no longer wishes to get emotional about his parent's guilty verdict, which Todd and Julie received in June for 12 counts including tax evasion and bank fraud.
"I refuse to give them any more," he noted. "I'm not shedding a tear anymore. I cried all I'm crying."
Reflecting on how Savannah coped with the trial, he noted, "throughout this whole situation you've gotten angrier and angrier and angrier."
For her part, Savannah admitted she struggled watching her brother move forward with his life amid their family situation.
"I think part of the rift you and I have is there's just an unspoken tension there and I think from me, it comes from seeing you move on with your life, because mom and dad have both said, 'I don't want you to stop living your life,'" Savannah said. "And you're doing that when it comes to you and Emmy, and for me, I think because I don't have that, and there's part of me that feels guilt for moving on in any way shape or form."
Chase not only lent Savannah comfort, but also a piece of advice as she navigates the chapters to come.
"You need to know that you are not by yourself. You are not alone," Chase said. "You don't have to go through it by yourself, you don't have to carry responsibilities by yourself, you don't have to do all of this stuff that you have put on yourself and think that you have to get it all done alone. That's what family is. That's what I am here for."
He added, "You cannot live the rest of your life trying to please our father. That is something that you have done your entire life and your life cannot start until you start trying to please you."
Looking towards the future, Chase alluded towards the family's next steps.
"I put my faith in God, and I truly believe to my core that He will prevail, and this situation is not done," Chase said. "You and I both know that."