See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Glamorous Season 3 Reunion Looks

Watch : Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

Salt Lake City may be cold, but these reunion looks are ready to heat up the small screen.

It's almost that time of year, as the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will reunite to hash out old fights and start new drama on the show's upcoming season three reunion special. And though fans will have to wait until 2023 to see what goes down with host Andy Cohen, Bravo Insider's Dec. 22 first look at the cast's gorgeous reunion looks is enough to hold us over.

Unlike last season's reunion outfits—which featured lots of cool tone colors, such as Lisa Barlow's sparkling purple dress and Heather Gay's navy velvet gown—the cast opted for neutrals and warm tones this year. For her look, Lisa rocked a V-neck cream dress and Heather sported a long, one-shoulder, peach gown.

As for Meredith Marks, she went with a stunning gold velvet minidress, complete with gold heels, while Whitney Rose chose to show off her figure with a bright, pinky coral gown.