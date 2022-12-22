See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Glamorous Season 3 Reunion Looks

Get a first look at what stars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and more wore for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion.

By Paige Strout Dec 22, 2022 10:30 PMTags
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

Salt Lake City may be cold, but these reunion looks are ready to heat up the small screen.

It's almost that time of year, as the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will reunite to hash out old fights and start new drama on the show's upcoming season three reunion special. And though fans will have to wait until 2023 to see what goes down with host Andy Cohen, Bravo Insider's Dec. 22 first look at the cast's gorgeous reunion looks is enough to hold us over.

Unlike last season's reunion outfits—which featured lots of cool tone colors, such as Lisa Barlow's sparkling purple dress and Heather Gay's navy velvet gown—the cast opted for neutrals and warm tones this year. For her look, Lisa rocked a V-neck cream dress and Heather sported a long, one-shoulder, peach gown.

As for Meredith Marks, she went with a stunning gold velvet minidress, complete with gold heels, while Whitney Rose chose to show off her figure with a bright, pinky coral gown.

photos
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Taglines

Noticeably absent from the reunion pics is star Jen Shah, who announced in a Dec. 16 Instagram post that she would be skipping out on the festivities after not originally being invited by Bravo, and then allegedly being asked to join on the condition she discuss her ongoing legal troubles. Jen will be sentenced in her federal fraud case on Jan. 6 and could face up to 30 years in prison.

"That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being," she wrote. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."

Scroll below to see the RHOSLC cast's—including friends-of Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Harrington—dazzling season three reunion looks.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo
Lisa Barlow

Dress: Gucci, shoes: Louboutin, jewelry: Baranoff Jewelers, hair: Olivia Halpin, makeup: Morgan Miller.

Bravo
Heather Gay

Dress: Rhea Costa, shoes: Mach & Mach, hair: Shedelle Holmes, makeup: Taylor Fitzgerald.

Bravo
Meredith Marks

Dress: Alexandre Vauthier, shoes: Tom Ford, jewelry: Meredith Marks, hair: Henry De La Paz, makeup: Stephanie Perez, styling: Brooks Marks.

Bravo
Whitney Rose
Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

Dress: Walter Mendez Atelier, hair: Emily Gollie at Lunatic Fringe Salon, makeup: Jillian Ruby.

Bravo
Danna Bui-Negrete
Bravo
Angie Harrington

