Why Aminah Nieves Felt She Needed to Take 1923 Role

Watch : 1923 Star Aminah Nieves Tears Up Over Importance of Playing Teonna

For Aminah Nieves, 1923 was far more than just another job.

The actress plays Teonna Rainwater, a Native American woman at a Catholic boarding school in Montana, on the Yellowstone prequel series—but as Aminah explained exclusively to E! News, she came very close to ignoring the project altogether.

"I didn't want to do it," Aminah revealed. "I actually told my manager that I wasn't going to audition for it. It's a big burden and you're opening up a lot more when you're actually living in what your family lived through."

The 31-year-old acknowledged that the abuses and atrocities faced by generations of Native Americans, which are brutally featured on 1923, made it possible for her to pursue her own dreams.

"Because of their strength and because of what they did for us," Aminah said, "I didn't have to live through that in the same exact way that they did."