Emily Ratajkowski Shares New Insight Into Her Dating Life Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

We're swiping right for Emily Ratajkowski.

After all, the model recently shared she's on dating apps for the first time amid a sparking romance with Pete Davidson. During a Dec. 22 episode of her podcast High Low, Emily—who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—explained what ultimately drew her to download the unnamed app.

"I was like, 'f--k it,'" she said while scrolling though the app, according to People. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

However, the My Body author—who shares 21-month-old son Sylvester with Sebastian—went on to share her dissatisfaction with a particular dating app.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she continued. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Emily has been linked to Pete in recent months after being spotted on several outings, including a court-side hangout at a New York Knicks game late November. (Sitting next to them was Jordan Sparks, who told E! News that the pair "sounded like they were having a great time.")