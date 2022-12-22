We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing

Watch : Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue

Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.

Kaia and Austin kept their outfits cozy as they walked around the city. The model wore leggings and a navy blue jacket, accessorizing her chill attire with a pair of black sunglasses. As for the 31-year-old, he was dressed from head-to-toe in all-black, wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, and matching sneakers to go with it.

Safe to say, we can't help falling in love with them—and their supportive romance. Just last week, Kaia headed to New York to be by Austin's side while he took on SNL, and she wasn't alone. By her side for the night was her mom Cindy Crawford and dad Rande Gerber, who watched the show with Kaia.