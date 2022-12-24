Anthropologie Extra 40% Off Sale: Get $98 Levi's Jeans for $20, a $148 Dress for $30 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no time to shop like now! There are so many amazing holiday and end-of-year sales going on, like Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale.

Right now, you can score some major deals on the cutest clothing, accessories and home décor of the season from Anthropologie. If you're looking for the perfect dresses, trendiest tops or most luxe furniture, this roundup of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale has all of that and more. You can shop the deals until January 8 with no code needed, but don't wait— everything is selling out so quickly!

Keep scrolling to shop the best looks from the Anthropologie extra 40% off sale!