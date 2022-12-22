Hilary Duff's Kids Hold Her Hostage in Must-See Family Christmas Card

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

There may be a few last minute additions to the naughty list.

Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.

The card bears the words, "Some Bairs and a Comrie," and "Happy Holidays, all is not calm." A couple of Christmas stockings are seen in the background, while Mae sits beside a small table full of cupcakes.

But the duo aren't just celebrating the holiday season. Dec. 21 also marks their third wedding anniversary anniversary. "We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff," Koma wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose."