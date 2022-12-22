Hilary Duff's Kids Hold Her Hostage in Must-See Family Christmas Card

Hilary Duff's three children Luca, Banks and Mae stole the show in her and husband Matthew Koma's hilarious 2022 Christmas card. See it here and other stars' holiday cards.

There may be a few last minute additions to the naughty list.

Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.

The card bears the words, "Some Bairs and a Comrie," and "Happy Holidays, all is not calm." A couple of Christmas stockings are seen in the background, while Mae sits beside a small table full of cupcakes.

But the duo aren't just celebrating the holiday season. Dec. 21 also marks their third wedding anniversary anniversary. "We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff," Koma wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose."

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

He continued, "But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me."

See Hilary's Christmas card and other stars' holiday cards below:

Instagram @lauramollphoto
Hilary Duff & Mathhew Koma

"Happy Holidays!" the Younger star wrote on Instagram when revealing her holiday card photographed by Laura Moll

Instagram @shotxero
Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge

"Happy Holidays," The Challenge star wrote on Instagram. "Everyone always takes the best Christmas pictures, but let's be honest with 3 lil girls this is how our Christmas photos came out this year." 

Instagram
Kris Jenner

"You guys know I LIVE for the holidays!" The Kardashians star wrote on Instagram. "This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out."

Instagram @Sterlingpics
Kandi Burruss

2021

"Tis the season to be jolly!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared with her followers. "I'm so thankful for my family. They're the best present I could ever receive!" 

Instagram @christyandcophoto
Lisa Hochstein

"Happy Holidays from the Hochstein Family," the Real Housewives of Miami star wrote to her followers. 

@lauramollphoto / Laura Moll
Tyler Hubbard

"Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and much love from Idaho," Hayley Hubbard wrote while showcasing her family photo. 

Instagram
LeAnn Rimes

"Merry Everything! Sending LovE from our family to yours," the singer and actress wrote. "#merryeverything #merrychristmas #christmaseve #light #laughter #love."

Instagram
Lisa Rinna

"Our Christmas card has arrived literally just in time for Christmas!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote while honoring the American Stroke Association. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Merry Christmas. From Jolie, Jace and I," the Whine Down podcast host shared. "May your day be filled with laughter and love."

Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager

"Merry everything!!" the TODAY show co-host wrote on Instagram. "Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers @chereeberrypaper."
 

Miguel Djontu | Mesus Studio
Dr. Wendy Osefo

"From Our family to yours, Happy Holidays and more blessings to you in the New Year," the Real Housewives of Potomac star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Kelly Ripa

Seasons greetings from the talk-show host and her beautiful family! 

Instagram
Emily Ferguson

"A Karlsson Christmas Card," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram while posing with fiancé William Karlsson. 

Instagram
Shawn Johnson East

"I can't get enough of my family. I love them so much," the Olympian shared online. "I'm on @minted constantly because I want ALL our pictures printed so we can cherish these moments forever. I can't get over how high quality their prints are.... I mean just look at our christmas card!" 

Instagram
Scotty McCreery

"Christmas card szn!" the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Shouts to @minted for setting me & Gabi up w/ the best cards to spread some Christmas cheer this year. Now if only we can get Moose to look at the camera for next years." 

@Lauramollphoto / Laura Moll
Raelynn

"I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas and Begging God for a Silent Night," the country singer joked on Instagram. "Coming to a mailbox near you… #christmastime." 

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

"This year has been so exciting for our growing family and I can't wait to spread the joy we feel with our new @minted Holiday cards!" the High School Musical star wrote on Instagram

The Original Donut Shop
Dixie D'Amelio

"I am so excited to share my favorite holiday beverage from @theoriginaldonutshop!" the TikTok star wrote on Instagram with a holiday card. "The new red velvet one step latte is so yummy! I love it so much." 

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"It wouldn't be the holidays without a stunning card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "Family and friends mean everything to me. So when it comes to sharing holiday wishes, I only want the best." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Sharing the magic of Christmas is something near and dear to my heart," the actress wrote on Instagram. "So when it's time to make my family's Christmas card, I can always count on SimplytoImpress.com to capture the wonder and beauty of the season—my 7th year now!" 

Instagram
Ashley & Jared Haibon

"We took our holiday photos in front of the cozy, stone fireplace," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote online. "We wanted to include all our babies in our holiday card: Lois, Audrey's, and the one in my belly. Designing and printing them is easy-peasy with @minted." 

Instagram
Tori Spelling

"It's that time again. And it's a winter wonderland at my house," the actress shared on Instagram. "Thank you, SimplytoImpress.com, for once again bringing our happy family to life on my favorite holiday card yet. No one compares to @simplytoimpress." 

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"I'm absolutely obsessed with our 2020 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared. "While we weren't able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings."

Instagram
Sonequa Martin-Green

"Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE," The Walking Dead star wrote on Instagram. "So we're doing holiday cards for the first time ever! And it's gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress."

Instagram
Jillian Harris

"Something I look forward to each and every year is designing our family Christmas cards through @minted!" The Bachelorette star shared. "Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time."

Instagram
Tori Spelling

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote on Instagram. "Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!" 

Instagram
Denise Richards

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family. And WOW did @simplytoimpress shine!" the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "Christmas might look a little different this year, but I think everyone will feel our love, hope and joy, no matter how near or far." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Oh, what a year! But through it all, there is so much to be grateful for," the actress reflected on Instagram. "No one helps us to share Christmas cheer quite like @SimplytoImpress." 

Jessica Steddom
Shawn Johnson East

2019
"Happy Holidays from The Easts! I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HER FIRST CHRISTMAS! We are so freaking excited! Hahah we even wrapped gifts for her and put them under the tree... and of course... like weirdos we will open them obnoxiously in front of her as if we don't know what they are," the Olympic athlete shared on Instagram. "Hahaha and as always cards by @minted #mintedholiday."

Instagram
Shay Mitchell

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS from our fam to yours..." the actress and new mom shared on Instagram.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity Holiday Cards

