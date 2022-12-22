Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to Late No Doubt Member John Spence on 35th Anniversary of His Death

Gwen Stefani is just a girl missing her friend.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, paid tribute to former No Doubt band member John Spence on the 35th anniversary of his untimely death.
"Remembering John Spence today, and always," Gwen wrote on Instagram Dec.21 alongside a heart emoji and praying hands emoji. "#NoDoubt #Ska #Music."
With her note, The Voice judge shared a series of photos of John from the ‘80s, including one of the pair singing together. John, who named the group and was the rock band's original frontman, died by suicide in 1987. He was 18.
John, a close friend of Gwen and her older brother Eric Stefani, formed No Doubt with the pair in 1986 after meeting the siblings while working at a Dairy Queen in Orange County. Gwen was the band's backup singer.
"I guess I didn't really know him," Gwen told the OC Register in the early days of No Doubt's success. "He was hurting so badly that he couldn't talk to anyone about it."
After his death in 1987, Gwen took over the lead vocals and Eric began creating the band's logo for T-shirts and fliers, eventually leaving the band to become an animator on The Simpsons.
And Gwen almost called it quits a year before No Doubt hit it big with Tragic Kingdom in 1995.
"We were sitting there saying to ourselves, ‘Okay, we are 26. We've been doing this for eight years,'" Gwen admitted in 1996. "'Maybe we should finish up and get adult lives now.' Then the record came out and people thought it was good, which was really weird, because we were always the dork band from Anaheim."
"We never were cool enough or tough enough, because we grew up in Orange County with all those punk bands," she continued. "We played with them, but I always felt like Shirley Temple—just this little lollipop out there—and I could never have a really raspy or loud, screaming voice. We just never fit in. Plus, all the L.A. people looked down on us because we were from Orange County. We weren't ‘cool.'"