Everything You Need to Know About Miley Cyrus' 2022 New Year's Eve Special

Watch : Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton

Get ready to spend your New Year's Eve with one of music's favorite duos.

Miley Cyrus is teaming up with her real-life godmother, country legend Dolly Parton, for the second edition of Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC and Peacock. And before the 2023 festivities begin, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the biggest part of the (new) year.

As Miley teased in an exclusive statement to E! News, "The show is exactly what you would want but not what you would expect." But what is guaranteed is a star-studded night full of music's biggest stars and plenty of hilarious moments.

And though she and last year's co-host Pete Davidson put on a wild celebration, the singer couldn't be more excited to have Dolly by her side this time around.

"Because we do something similar," Miley said on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News, "we get to do a really different show than we did last year."