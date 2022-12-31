Everything You Need to Know About Miley Cyrus' 2022 New Year's Eve Special

Get ready to spend your New Year's Eve with one of music's favorite duos.
Miley Cyrus is teaming up with her real-life godmother, country legend Dolly Parton, for the second edition of Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC and Peacock. And before the 2023 festivities begin, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the biggest part of the (new) year.
As Miley teased in an exclusive statement to E! News, "The show is exactly what you would want but not what you would expect." But what is guaranteed is a star-studded night full of music's biggest stars and plenty of hilarious moments.
And though she and last year's co-host Pete Davidson put on a wild celebration, the singer couldn't be more excited to have Dolly by her side this time around.
"Because we do something similar," Miley said on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News, "we get to do a really different show than we did last year."
Scroll below to find out everything about this year's Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, from where and when to tune in to the lineup of performances and guest stars.
Where and When Can I Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Who is Hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?
Miley Cyrus returns to host the second annual New Year's celebration with brand-new co-host Dolly Parton.
Where is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Being Held?
Miley and Dolly will ring in 2023 down south, as the special will once again be held live from Miami, Florida.
Who Will Perform on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?
Miley's New Year's Eve Party will feature dozens of musical performances from stars like singer-songwriter FLETCHER, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily—whose drummer is none other than Miley's BF Maxx Morando—and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, as well as the Grammy-nominated artist Sia.
In addition to musical performances, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the Please Don't Destroy comedy trio—comprised of funnymen Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy—will bring lots of laughs throughout the night.
Who Puts on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?
Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels returns to executive produce the special along with Miley and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager. Tish Cyrus (a.k.a. Miley's mom) also produces the special—directed by Joe DeMaio—for her production company Hopetown Entertainment.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)