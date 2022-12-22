Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Watch : Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight.

After a commenter expressed concern over the Office alum's eating habits in a recent Instagram post, she is making it clear that there is no reason to be alarmed. In the Dec. 21 post in question, Mindy shared a carousel of pics from a night out with a pal surrounded by pizza, pasta and chicken wings with the caption, "Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener."

However, one follower noted in the comments that "there is no eating in these pictures" to which the 43-year-old responded, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

Other followers, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice how delicious the meal looked, with one user writing, "I've never seen anyone slice a tender quite like you do," and another commenting, "Yum! Also obsessed with both of your sweaters. Super cute!"