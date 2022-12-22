Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Kylie Jenner in Video About Natural Lips

Watch : Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Scandal Needed to Happen

Jordyn Woods is not keeping up with the TikTok rumors.

The FrstPlace founder is clarifying her recent post about natural lips after followers suggested she was making a subtle jab at former BFF Kylie Jenner. In a video shared to TikTok in mid-December, Jordyn listened to The Weeknd's track "Party Monster," displaying her pout as he sings the line "Angelina, lips like Angelina." The model then captioned the post, "Thank you mom & dad for these genetics."

The video prompted some viewers to suggest Jordyn was referring to Kylie, who has spoken about how she used to feel insecure about her lips and how she got lip fillers as a teenager.

"Why do I feel like this has something to do w Kylie," one follower wrote. Added another, "Ooooo the shade low key."

However, Jordyn was quick to set the record straight. "There's no shade towards anyone," she replied to the latter social media user, explaining that her reasoning for the video was simple, "this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."