Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days Preview: See How Loren Navigates a Stinky Situation

Watch : Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Exclusive Sneak Peek

Every parent can relate to this explosive situation.

In this exclusive clip from the Dec. 26 episode of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren and Alexei are in quite a stinky position outside of a hotel. Specifically, as Loren exits the vehicle, she realizes that baby Shai has created a smelly problem for her.

The mother of three declares, "Ooohh no."

Poop, there it is!

Without hesitation, Loren immediately starts looking for a quick solution, asking, "Where's the diaper bag?"

Laying a blanket on the ground, the reality star begins changing Shai's diaper on the sidewalk. Visibly shocked, Alexei says, "You're doing it in the middle of the street? Why you don't go into the lobby or something?"

Clearly in disagreement, Loren responds, "You come look at this and tell me you would wait?"

"Once that onesie came off, this was the ultimate blowout," Loren reflects in a confessional during the sneak peek.