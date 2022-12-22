Exclusive

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days Preview: See How Loren Navigates a Stinky Situation

In this exclusive look at the Dec. 26 episode of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren must deal with a diaper situation for baby Shai. Watch the parenting moment here.

By Vivian Kwarm Dec 22, 2022 5:35 PMTags
TVTLCCelebrities90 Day Fiancé
Watch: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Exclusive Sneak Peek

Every parent can relate to this explosive situation.

In this exclusive clip from the Dec. 26 episode of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 DaysLoren and Alexei are in quite a stinky position outside of a hotel. Specifically, as Loren exits the vehicle, she realizes that baby Shai has created a smelly problem for her. 

The mother of three declares, "Ooohh no."

Poop, there it is! 

Without hesitation, Loren immediately starts looking for a quick solution, asking, "Where's the diaper bag?"

Laying a blanket on the ground, the reality star begins changing Shai's diaper on the sidewalk. Visibly shocked, Alexei says, "You're doing it in the middle of the street? Why you don't go into the lobby or something?"

Clearly in disagreement, Loren responds, "You come look at this and tell me you would wait?"

"Once that onesie came off, this was the ultimate blowout," Loren reflects in a confessional during the sneak peek. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Even after the mess is cleaned, the lingering stench still has Loren on edge and feeling a bit queasy. 

She adds while taking deep breaths, "That was not good."

"That is one to not forget," she continues. "It's like in my nose, it's in my nose. Wow, I've got chills."

TLC

Watch the couple navigate more parent duties when Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

2

That '90s Show Trailer: See Eric, Kelso and Jackie's Reunion

3

Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

2

That '90s Show Trailer: See Eric, Kelso and Jackie's Reunion

3

Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

4

Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"

5

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye