Soccer Legend Pelé Dead at 82

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

The world of soccer has lost a legend.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has died at the age of 82 on Dec. 29.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed their family's loss in a heartbreaking tribute.

"Everything we are is because of you," she wrote alongside a photo of hands surrounding the athlete shared to Instagram. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

News of his passing comes after the Associated Press reported that the globally renowned athlete's cancer had worsened on Dec. 21, and that he was receiving "elevated care" for "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions" at The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil—where he was initially admitted to regulate his cancer medication.

Per the outlet, Pelé had been doing chemotherapy after getting a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Amid Pelé's hospitalization, Pelé's daughter Kely updated fans on his status and their holiday plans.

"Insta family, our Christmas at home has been suspended," Kely wrote in a Dec. 21 Instagram post. "We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!"