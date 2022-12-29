Soccer Legend Pelé Dead at 82

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

The world of soccer has lost a legend.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has died at the age of 82 on Dec. 29.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed their family's loss in a heartbreaking tribute. "Everything we are is because of you," she wrote alongside a photo of hands surrounding the athlete shared to Instagram. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Shortly after, fellow athlete also paid tribute to Pelé, including soccer star Kylian Mbappé, who wrote, "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten," alongside an Instagram snap of the two, adding, "RIP KING."

News of his passing comes after the Associated Press reported that the globally renowned athlete's cancer had worsened on Dec. 21, and that he was receiving "elevated care" for "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions" at The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil—where he was initially admitted to regulate his cancer medication.

Per the outlet, Pelé had been doing chemotherapy after getting a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Amid Pelé's hospitalization, Kely updated fans on his status and their holiday plans.