Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean's cause of death has been determined four months after her passing.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the South African actress died of bacterial sepsis, which was brought on from "a complication from asplenia" (the absence of a spleen) due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso," per People.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office told the outlet on Dec. 21 that sepsis was caused after Dean was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga. According to the CDC, Capnocytophaga is spread to people through bites, scratches, licks or other close contact with animals such as dogs and cats. People with autoimmune issues and without spleens are particularly susceptible to these infections.

The Black Lightning star's death was ruled an accident, though it is unclear if an animal bite or lick was responsible for her infection. The medical examiner has not made her full autopsy public.