Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Reveals Why We Only See Her Character Cry Once

Wednesday Addams will never be accused of wearing her emotions on her sleeve.

The broody, macabre teen at the center of Netflix's Wednesday can turn you to stone with one of her death stares, but very rarely does she turn on the waterworks.

In fact, it only happened once in all of season one: After Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) rushed Thing to be saved by Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) after the disembodied hand was found stabbed to Wednesday's Nevermore Academy dorm room wall.

"It's also a really important moment for Wednesday," Jenna said on Still Watching Netflix Dec. 20. "I think it's the only time we really see her cry."

Indeed, Wednesday is seen wiping away tears after Fester manages to magically save Thing's life. As Jenna explained, seeing Wednesday get emotional elevated the scene to another, very impactful level.

"I'm glad it was over him, though," Jenna said about her tears. "I don't think it would have made sense over anything else."