Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her and Darius Jackson's First Baby

Baby, Keke Palmer is going to be a #BoyMom.
During a late-night chat with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 25, the expecting Nope star seemingly revealed that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon welcome a son together.
"My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries," Keke told the Tonight Show host of her bundle of joy's astrological sign. "Pieces are known to be very deep. They're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."
After slyly revealing her baby's sex, Keke hilariously explained that sometimes she can be very "tell it like it is." However, with a pending Pieces on the horizon, the 29-year-old said she needs to "wade in the water" to "keep it chill."
Keke's update comes almost two months after she announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she said during her opening monologue on Dec. 3 before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct."
She continued, "I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
Following her appearance on the show, Keke shared a post reflecting on her journey.
"This year has taken me for a ride!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 4. "And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me."
Keke also thanked Darius, who she called her "other half," for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."
She concluded her note, "Love is all we have isn't it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"
While she has kept her relationship with Darius private, Keke did open up about her love life during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.
"It became more difficult to hide," she said of her decision to go Instagram official with her boyfriend. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."
She also told host Tamron Hall, "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."
