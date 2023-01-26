Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her and Darius Jackson's First Baby

Watch : Inside Keke Palmer's Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Baby, Keke Palmer is going to be a #BoyMom.

During a late-night chat with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 25, the expecting Nope star seemingly revealed that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon welcome a son together.

"My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries," Keke told the Tonight Show host of her bundle of joy's astrological sign. "Pieces are known to be very deep. They're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."

After slyly revealing her baby's sex, Keke hilariously explained that sometimes she can be very "tell it like it is." However, with a pending Pieces on the horizon, the 29-year-old said she needs to "wade in the water" to "keep it chill."

Keke's update comes almost two months after she announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she said during her opening monologue on Dec. 3 before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct."